‘Cheesegrater’ set for move to Hull park

PLANS have been submitted to put a controversial sculpture dubbed “The Cheesegrater” by award-winning architectural practice Tonkin Liu in a Hull park.

The 10-m high sculpture was originally destined to mark the spot where the gates of Hull were famously shut on King Charles I.

But after a barrage of criticism, mainly focused on its location, councillors turned it down earlier this year, but left the door open for another site - Queens Gardens - to become its home in the future. Hull Council says the artwork, with a tweaked design and renamed Solar Gate will be a focal point in Queens Gardens, which is to get a new grand central entrance through from the Rose Bowl. Made from two undulating, perforated stainless skins, it is designed to allow shafts of light to fall onto a sundial marked on the pavement with key moments in the world and city’s history.

Work is scheduled to begin prior to Christmas, with completion planned for Spring of next year, as the city hosts City of Culture 2017. Other work to reinstate the park’s original 1920s design and a new central performance stage commemorating the late Hull musician Mick Ronson will have to wait until around 2019/20, dependant on Heritage Lottery Funding.