Chef Oliver says support for his food projects was ‘erratic’

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has admitted that his widely publicised efforts to improve the nation’s diet have not always been successful after he launched a series of healthy eating classes in Yorkshire.

The 42-year-old chef maintains projects he set up in cities and towns, including Bradford and Rotherham, were ultimately to address Britain’s obesity crisis, improve nutrition and encourage healthy meals for the younger generation, but added they were difficult to implement because of an “erratic” approach to funding from the public sector.

Date: 31st October 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, visting his Leeds restaurant Jamie's Italian, Park Row, Leeds, where he met a group of prize winners, to talk to them about his new Christmas menu, and general cooking ideas.

He said: “People can find me this and that but I have never lied and been pretty consistent.

“Those communities were not in a position to care about us (as a restaurant) but the Ministry of Food in Hull, Bradford, Leeds and Rotherham – there was a need and we were always full but were funded in erratic ways via the NHS, councils. In Australia there is a five-year plan. Jamie’s School Dinners was not about me but when you have standards for dog food and not children’s food, there is a problem.”

Mr Oliver, however, was full of praise for Yorkshire’s food and drink offering which has six Michelin-starred restaurants including the best restaurant in the world, The Black Swan at Oldstead, North Yorkshire, as voted by Trip Advisor. He added: “The independent sector is really virile. I have been working in Jamie’s Italian and up in Leeds long enough to know in seven years there has been a massive change and that is excellent for chefs and customers.”