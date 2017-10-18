Child seriously injured after collision with cyclist in Hull

A four-year-old child has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a cyclist in Hull.

Officers were called to Goddard Avenue at the junction of Newland Avenue today shortly before 2.30pm

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The pedestrian, a four year old child, has sustained serious but not thought to be life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment."

"Anyone who has information or witnessed the collision and has not spoken to police is asked to call 10 quoting log number 261 of today, 18 October 2017."