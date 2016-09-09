Children’s cancer charity launches support bus in Leeds

Children’s cancer charity Candlelighters has launched a bus service with a difference.

The aim is to make sure every family affected by childhood cancer can get access to the Leeds charity’s support. The bus will take the best bits of the charity’s base at The Square by Leeds General Infirmary to them.

Candlelighters’ director Jo Shepheard said: “It can be difficult for some families to access our support services for many reasons; cost of travel, length of the journey or, if a family is bereaved, they may not want to visit a place which could trigger emotions and memories. Now, we are taking all the best bits of The Square to them, in a place close to home.”

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP