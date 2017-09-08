Children's home fire in Sheffield under investigation

A fire in a children's home in Sheffield is under investigation.
The fire in Stradbroke was reported to firefighters at 9pm.
They found that a mattress in a bedroom was alight.
An investigation is underway.
