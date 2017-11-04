Christmas lights switch-on at Leeds shopping centre

A Leeds centre will host its Christmas lights switch-on tonight.
Trinity Leeds will illuminate its tree at 5pm, with further activities planned tomorrow as part of its Wonder Weekend.
For a range of children's activities, parents will need to sign up for a "Treat Card", while entitles them to four the eight "Treat Stations" that will be located in different parts of the centre.
Activities include: a VIP Pamper Parlour; Sherbet Shack; Slumber Cinema; Edible Bubble Experience; Champagne Pong; Toffee Apple Workshop; The Botanist 'Wanderer' Festive Bar; and Ball Pit Bar Experience (only for 18 years and over).
Cards should be collected from the centre's Customer Service Lounge.
