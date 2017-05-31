City regions and business inspire Yorkshire’s self-belief

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire and Humber?

The property market is one of cautious optimism with many of our clients now eager to accelerate development spurred on by the new found proactive vigour of the city regions.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

Although not the biggest scheme I’ve been involved in, the most rewarding to date has to be ‘My Father’s Heart’ Sheffield which was Highly Commended at this year’s RICS Awards. It’s an understated highly contemporary building and a true testament to the unbreakable ambition, commitment, vision and drive of the client Jonathan Coulthard and his team.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

I always loved the M1 cooling towers next to Tinsley Viaduct. My current favourite building, though, has to be the transformed phase of Park Hill which, did I mention aad architects will soon be moving into?

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry, what would it be?

For far too long we seem to have portrayed an image of self-imposed inferiority as a region. Although there’s still work to be done, the positive connectivity between regional authorities and businesses seems to have inspired self-belief and very much of an outward looking collaborative approach.

Whom has inspired you?

The list of family, friends, teachers, designers, architects, sports stars, musicians, and comedians is just too long - thank god I’ll never win an Oscar.