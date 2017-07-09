Climber dies falling from Ben Nevis

A climber has died in a fall on Britain's highest mountain.

The accident happened on Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said the man suffered fatal injuries when he fell while scaling the mountain's Tower Ridge on Saturday morning.

A Coastguard helicopter airlifted him from a "difficult location".

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue spokesman said: "We are sad to report that a call out yesterday was to a climber who suffered fatal injuries sustained in a fall while climbing Tower Ridge.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.

"A big thank you to R951 who did a fantastic job to make the recovery from a very difficult location and all the climbers who assisted and brought down the climber's friend. A sad day."

Tower Ridge is one of several ridges on the north-east face of the UK's highest peak.