CNG completes on major London projects

Commercial gas supplier CNG Ltd has announced the completion of works on a trio of landmark contracts with London construction specialists O’Shea Group Ltd.

CNG, lead by managing director Jacqui Hall, has delivered a full suite of Energy Connections services to three major projects; construction of 160 apartments at Canary Gateway, 23 storey apartment block The Pump House and retail development, The Oaks.

The Energy Connections team Harrogate-based CNG was referred to O’Shea, whose work across the city comprises a range of commercial projects and luxury housing developments.

The jobs required the removal of existing gas infrastructure, installation of new gas mains and services, meters and outlet pipework, a new addition to the service portfolio.

Tim Carroll, business development manager for CNG Energy Connections, said: “Energy Connections provides a vital link in the infrastructure of sites like these.

“Quality of service, ability to meet deadlines and having the expertise to handle the individual complexities of mixed-use developments are all important considerations.

“We are delighted to have established such an excellent working relationship with the O’Shea Group.”

Barry O’Shea, Owner of the O’Shea Group Limited, said: “CNG has proved itself to be a very capable partner.

“The team is open, honest and we are looking forward to collaborating on future projects.”

CNG were named Employer of the Year at the 2016 Excellence in Business Awards and will this year serve as table sponsor for the event.

A CNG spokesperson said: “In addition Energy Connections were required to work to tight timescales and deadlines, well above the industry standard.

“The success of these installations has led to the procurement of the gas supply contracts for these sites, simplifying the process for the client and ensuring consistent, smooth delivery throughout an end to end process.

“Energy Connections is a rapidly expanding area of CNG’s service portfolio.”