Co-op in exclusive talks over deal to buy Nisa

The Co-op Group has entered into exclusive talks to acquire convenience store operator Nisa, replacing Sainsbury’s as the front-runner in the process.

Latest figures from Kantar Worldpanel showed that its sales were down by 0.4 per cent and its market share down by 0.3 per cent.

The decline comes against a backdrop of two years of solid and consistant growth at the Co-op.

The growth came after a period of extreme difficulties for the Co-op in which it was the subject of a Government review from Lord Myners and had well-publicised issues with its disgraced non-executive chairman Paul Flowers.

In 2016 it revived the Co-op name in a rebrand.