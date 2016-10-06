Colleagues thank ‘remarkable’ Norma as she retires at age of 79

A “remarkable” lady who has made a huge difference in her time at a care home in North Yorkshire is retiring after 30 years - having never had a day off work sick.

Norma Croft, 79, has worked tirelessly in her role as part-time administrator at Brentwood Lodge elderly persons’ home in Leyburn since it opened in 1968.

Now, as the lodge is closing and residents are moved to nearby Kirkwood Hall, her colleagues and friends have paid tribute to the work she has done and the difference she has made.

“What makes Norma special is the absolute dedication she shows in everything she does,” said manager Karen Stephens. “She always goes above and beyond the call of duty and thinks nothing of it, if it is for the good of others. Norma may have come as a clerical assistant at the beginning but there is not one job other than providing hands on care that she has not undertaken in this building. I find it hard to put into words just how remarkable she is because you have to know her and work with her to fully appreciate her efforts.”

Mrs Croft, who has two sons and one granddaughter, was born in The Old Horn Inn at Spennithorne and now lives in a cottage next door. A keen walker, she has been a WI member since she was 15 and is treasurer for her church in the village. She has been known to walk two miles in the snow to get to work, and is credited by North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) for saving them a small fortune over the years with her recycling and mending skills.

“I have always been community minded,” she said, as she was presented with a bouquet of flowers by her colleagues. “I believe in helping to make the community a better place for people and improving the lives of others.”

County Coun Clare Wood, NYCC executive member for adult social care and health integration, said: “Norma has been so well regarded by the staff and people who live at Brentwood. We wish her a long and very happy retirement.”