College starts building in city’s South Bank area

WORK is now underway on Leeds College of Building’s new campus after it appointed Clugston Construction as the main contractor on the £13m development.

Representatives from Leeds College of Building, Clugston Construction, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and architecture practice Fuse Studios were all on site to see work start this week.

The work will complete towards the end of next year and will create a state of the art 5,200 square metre, four storey building with a range of classrooms, workshops and a central atrium, alongside the college’s existing South Bank campus, between Cudbear Street and Black Bull Street.

A large proportion of Leeds College of Building’s 7,000 students will then attend the two South Bank sites, with the remainder using the College’s North Street campus.

Phase two of the Hunslet campus is being supported by an £11.9m grant through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal.

As part of this funding, £1m will also be spent refurbishing the North Street campus.

Ian Billyard, principal at Leeds College of Building, which is the UK’s only specialist further education construction college, said: “We’re delighted to start work on this impressive project, within weeks of securing planning permission for it.

“Clugston Construction has a strong presence in Leeds and a successful track-record working on a wide range of high-profile education projects, throughout the North of England and beyond, which made the company the ideal partner for this contract.”

Steve Radcliffe, managing director of Clugston Construction, said: “This is a superb project for Clugston to be involved with and especially because it will play such an important role in contributing to the future talent of the construction sector, at a time when there are clear skills shortages in the industry.”