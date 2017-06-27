Colne Valley MP criticises school targets

COLNE VALLEY MP Thelma Walker has criticised the “culture of targets” in schools as she made her maiden Commons speech.

Mrs Walker, who took the seat for Labour in the general election, also spoke of her pride at representing the area.

The former headteacher told fellow MPs about her experience working in West Yorkshire schools.

She said: “Within the discussion and debate about what is a good school, my experience of education and of how children learn and thrive tells me that a culture of targets and tests does not result in a happy, clever or creative child.

“A whole child approach which cares for their emotional, physical and intellectual well-being is needed.”

Mrs Walker took Colne Valley with a majority of just 915, unseating Conservative MP Jason McCartney.