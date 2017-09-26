Come Dine With Me Leeds winner set for double Three Peaks challenge

COME Dine With Me winner Peter Benefer is to tackle a double Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise cash for a hedgehog rescue centre.

The 41-year-old of West Park, Leeds, donated his £1,000 winnings from the Channel Four show, which was show screened last week, to the Herby Hedgehog Emergency Rescue in Bingley where he helps out as a volunteer.

Now Mr Benefer, who works as a recruitment consultant at Eden Brown in Leeds, is planning to tackle the double Three Peaks challenge on October 6 with work colleague Adrian Parkin, 33.

The pair raised around £500 for the centre when they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks in ten hours earlier this month.

Beekeeper Mr Benefer, who looks after around 20 hives in his spare time said: “The hedgehog is critically endangered in this country and we want to try and ensure they have a brighter future.” We want to try to ensure there is a brighter future for hedgehogs.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peter-benefer