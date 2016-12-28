Communications conference returns to share insights

A conference looking at the latest trends in marketing communications is set to return in 2017.

The Visual Media Conference (VMC), hosted by CDi Yorkshire, will bring together the creative and digital industries for a day of seminars, talks and debates.

Robert McClements, CEO of CDi Yorkshire, said: “VMC has become established as a major event in the calendar and the large increase in numbers attending has been testament to the quality of speakers and the insights they provide.”

The one-day event is free to attend and 2017’s VMC will look to explore the vision of marketing communications and its effectiveness to a specified audience – from baby boomers to generation A.

“The decision to make the event free of charge is in keeping with our plans to engage as widely as possible across the sector,” Mr McClements said.

“Case studies give life to discussion and it was obvious from last year’s feedback,” he added.

There will be expert speakers from agencies such as Jaywing, as well as international brand leaders such as HP at the conference.

Now in its third year, the VMC saw 300 registrations in 2016.

This year’s conference addressed the effectiveness of an integrated marketing campaign.

The VMC this year featured speakers from the likes of HP, Coca-Cola and Blippar sharing their expertise.

In 2017 the conference will once again return to the Rose Bowl in Leeds. The event will be held on April 11.