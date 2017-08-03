Communisis sees profits lift

Have your say

Marketing communications group Communisis has seen a 13 per cent rise in pre-tax profits and continued to reduce net debt.

The company, which has major operations in Leeds, said total revenue was up 6 per cent in the six months to June 30, 2017.

Revenue rose from £174.9m in the same period last year to £186m this year. Pre-tax profit rose from £4.4m to £5m this year.

Communisis also said it had completed bank refinancing securing a new five year facility on improved terms.

Andy Blundell, chief executive of Communisis, said: “Solid progress continues at Communisis, notably on free cash generation and debt reduction.

“We are pleased to have reached positive outcomes on both our bank refinance and negotiations on the pension deficit, delivering certainty for the medium term.

The firm added that trading conditions for 2017 remained unchanged.