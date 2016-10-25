Community-orientated pub wins top prize

A Shipley pub has won an ward in recognition of its important role in the community.

The Woolpack in Esholt is a popular tourist destination thanks to its links with TV soap Emmerdale, but landlord James Downey is committed to ensuring it offers a warm welcome to local residents too.

It has now been named as a regional winner in the Enterprise Community Heroes Awards. The Woolpack is the centre of village life, hosting charity fundraising nights, competitions and other social events.

James received £3,000 in prize money at the ceremony, which celebrates the vital role pubs play in the areas they serve.

The Cleveland Bay in Redcar, near Middlesborough, was the overall winner of the £6,000 prize.