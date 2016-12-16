Community rallies for ransacked charity shop

A charity shop ransacked by burglars as it was preparing for its Christmas push has received hundreds of pounds worth of donations.

Generous police officers, residents and businesses have shown seasonal goodwill by rallying around to support the Stanley Road branch of Barnardo’s, which was burgled last month.

Organisations including Boots, Sainsbury’s, Wickes, B&Q and Homebase provided ten bags of donations - worth around £300 of stock - as well as security equipment. And police also gave the shop £200.

PCSO Chris Duke of the Central NPT, organised the fundraising with colleague PCSO Nicola Curtis.

He said: “We originally hoped for a couple of bags but ended up with five times that and £200 from the police tuck shop. I want to thank colleagues in the force, residents and local businesses who have showed great Christmas spirit in rallying round so enthusiastically.”

Store Manager Amanda Scaife was presented with the donations on Monday.

She said: “We are all touched at Barnardo’s that everyone has done so much to help us.

“To say they have gone the extra mile doesn’t do it justice – they have gone the extra 100 miles. All the money Barnardo’s shops raise is used to help the disadvantaged children and young people the charity works with, so I was really upset at the break-in, the damage caused and the mess they left behind.”

The shop was broken into overnight, on the eve of Children in Need Day. Thieves ransacked the building and stole hundreds of pounds of cash and jewellery.

PSCO Curtis said: “The attack on such a well-known charity was particularly callous. I think the nature of it has caused real offence amongst people.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.