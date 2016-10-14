Commuters hit by major M62 delays

Commuters travelling eastbound on the M62 in West Yorkshire are facing major delays to their journeys this morning.

Two traffic collisions are affecting the route, according to Highways England.

The agency warns of 30-minute delays eastbound between junction 26 at Chain Bar near Bradford and junction 27 at Batley. The hard shoulder is closed and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 11.15am.

Likewise, a collision is slowing traffic by up to 20 minutes between junctions 25 near Brighouse and junction 26, but conditions are expected to ease shortly.