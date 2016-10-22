Computershare has won a contract with new mortgage provider Vida Homeloans to service its assets.

Computershare, which services mortgages from its offices in Skipton and Crossflats, has won a seven-year contract to provide full third-party servicing for all Vida Homeloans mortgages, including payments, finance, arrears management, business intelligence, finance and compliance.

Andrew Jones, CEO at Computershare Loan Services, said: “Our new relationship with Vida Homeloans demonstrates that as well as being the UK’s largest third-party mortgage servicer, we are also the go-to administrator for new companies and more established lenders.”

Vida Homeloans is a new company​ ​employing around 75 people led by a senior team with ​a number of years’ experience in​ ​mortgage provision and specialises in residential and buy-to- let mortgages.

Lesley Sewell, ​c​hief ​o​perating ​o​fficer at Vida Homeloans, said: “We are building a​ ​proposition that challenges the status quo, using the latest technology and processes to

enable our people to deliver the highest standards of customer service.

“Computershare is a good choice for us as the established UK expert in servicing​ ​residential and buy-to- let mortgages, particularly as it is rated as the UK’s leading​ ​third-party mortgage servicer by ratings agency Standard and Poor.”

Vida Homeloans sa​id​ it has developed a wide range of mortgage​ ​solutions for the intermediary market by focusing on customers ​who are currently​ ​underserved by mainstream UK lenders.

Vida Homeloans will operate as an intermediary-only provider, meaning their loans will​ ​only be available through brokers, networks and packagers.

Vida Homeloans’ assets will be administered by Computershare’s subsidiary HML, which​ ​is one of only three companies in the world awarded the top rating as a primary

residential mortgage servicer by ratings agency, Fitch.

Earlier this year, Computershare was appointed by the UK Government to service​ ​mortgages for UK Asset Resolution (UKAR).

The company currently services over £71​bn of mortgages and loans, which​ ​represents over half of the outsourced mortgages in the UK.