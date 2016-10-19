Search
Man died in arms of fiancee on flight home from dream trip - a day after marriage proposal

David Griffiths.

A romance on Twitter... and 48 hours of torture inside a house in Leeds

Eight men jailed for sexual exploitation of teenage girls in Rotherham

ALAN BILLINGS: Insisted the selection process had been open and transparent.

Controversy over Yorkshire police tsar’s £31,500 appointment

Godsend and curse, M62 has come of age at last

Michael Buble’s anguish as son diagnosed with cancer

Halifax man jailed over control of woman

Yorkshire potash mine to create 2,500 jobs after firm secures $1bn funding

Rents tipped to rise at faster rate than house prices

News

Tom Richmond: Truth over Orgreave is in police force’s own archive

Tom Richmond
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton slug it out at the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis

Mark Casci: No matter who wins on Tuesday, America’s problems are only just beginning

Humberside FBU brigade chairman Rob Vaux

Fire merger plans face rejection

Mounted police at the Battle of Orgreave.

Police officers on patrol deserve greater support, says Halifax MP Holly Lynch.

Holly Lynch: Violent attacks on police officers need stronger deterrent

Little known tory MP Stephen Phillips has resigned over Brexit.

YP Comment: PM’s new Brexit power struggle. Pressure grows on Theresa May

Berlin cautions against Brexit 'limbo'

UK warned against Brexit ‘limbo’ as PM faces leadership ‘crisis’

A plane takes off from Leeds Bradford Airport.

YP Letters: Time for review in to state of Leeds Bradford Airport and its poor welcome

YP Letters: Out of touch over transport – Leeds Council taken to task

YP Letters: Bikes chaos no surprise amid police inaction

Political storm brewing over new HS2 franchise

Leeds Council urged to cut ‘inflated’ target of 70,000 new homes

Police investigate post office robbery

Bag and camera stolen from train station pub

The Marsh Harsh, which was injured in North Yorkshire.

Police investigate bird of prey shooting

Halifax man jailed over control of woman

Two decades of anguish and still no answers for mother of murdered Lindsay Rimer

A romance on Twitter... and 48 hours of torture inside a house in Leeds

Why ministers ‘won’t protect children’ from rogue taxi drivers in Rotherham

Two left with facial injuries after Halifax nightclub assaults

The Marsh Harsh, which was injured in North Yorkshire.

Isabelle Barnett.

‘Locked in’ two year old Isabelle keeps smiling despite cruel condition

File picture, posed by model

One in three primary children in Yorkshire now obese

‘Life-changing’ decision to allow new breast cancer drug on NHS

Zayn Malik

This crippling anxiety doesn’t mean I’m weak, says former 1D star Zayn Malik

A quarter of a million UK babies have been born as a result of IVF.

Test tube of hope: Quarter of a million IVF babies in Britain

Ben Feely, fundraising manager at Maggie's, right, at the site proposed to house the new Maggie's centre at St James's Hospital with Kate Smith, head nurse oncology clinical services unit, Karen Henry, lead cancer nurse at the Leeds Cancer Centre ad Sean Duffy, strategic clinical head at the Leeds Cancer Centre. Picture Tony Johnson

Carol concert for Leeds cancer centre

YP Comment: Don’t leave A&E cover to chance this winter

Geoff Boycott backs Leeds cancer victim’s fundraiser

Stephanie Smith: At ease, middle-aged men - you have permission to sit down

Doctors left Harrogate mum with infection that ate her womb

Disabled teacher sacked over Halloween film awarded £180,000 from York Council

How To Build A Better World with guest curator Francesca Martinez at Sheffield's Off The Shelf

PREVIEW: Inspirational Francesca Martinez on How To Create A Better World at Sheffield's Off The Shelf

19 October 2016. Rebecca Feldman, Materials Engineer, William Cook Rail Ltd, Cross Green, Leeds.

Campaign to get more women into engineering launched in Parliament today

Pupils, parents, and supporters at the school in Horton-in-Ribblesdale who are fighting against the closure. Picture: James Hardisty.

Dales disaster as ‘last school in the valley’ fights for survival

Graham Morgan: Put pupils’ wellbeing above grades race

John Roberts: The still unanswered questions at Kings Science Academy, the Government’s flagship free school where fraud scandal was ‘filed away’

Jayne Dowle: Families pay price when work never ends

YP Letters: Declining school standards are letting our children down

The M62 in West Yorkshire as it splits past Stott Hall Farm, and snakes up Moss Moor over the Pennines. PIC: Tony Johnson

Godsend and curse, M62 has come of age at last

A plane takes off from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Gridlock in Leeds.

YP Letters: Out of touch over transport – Leeds Council taken to task

Artist impression of HS2

Political storm brewing over new HS2 franchise

Library picture

Northern Rail demands to see PASSPORT of 11 year-old girl travelling with her granddad

There is now less competition for passengers, a watchdog has found

Fare caps imposed on Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield trains after Northern rail franchise ‘reduced competition’

An Arriva train

Rail fares capped amid competition concerns

YP Letters: High speed rail will fuel a brain drain

Delays expected as lane closed on M1 at Wakefield

UPDATE: Traffic chaos after car overturns on M62

Heart-stopping moment train driver escapes being hit by oncoming locomotive at 105mph in North Yorkshire

Unusual rainfall pattern could lead to a colder-than-usual start to winter

Library picture

Leeds Council urged to cut ‘inflated’ target of 70,000 new homes

Spring lambs have already started to arrive at the Holmfirth farm of Peter Crook and Tricia Stewart. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Want to know how mild it’s been? Spring lambs are already arriving on this Pennine farm

The proposed potash mine near Whitby

Sirius secures £1bn of funding for Whitby potash mine project

Re-opening date for Tadcaster Bridge put back

Close shave for a hedgehog who survived battle with a Strimmer

YP Comment: Flood defences need overhaul - MPs call for ‘radical’ change

Changes in conditions ‘putting key archaeology in danger’

Anna Pollock, who is starring on a new Royal British Legion fundraising campaign.

How I became the face of this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to speak at a rally at Sanford Civic Center. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik).

US Election: Why the maths adds up for Hillary in the final push for the White House

cCutting remarks: Mark Kermode on stage. The film critic is heading to Yorkshire.

Movie man Mark Kermode on the magic of cinema

Leeds recommends: Best places to stay fit

Beverley Thornton, from Meanwood, has battled with mental health issues for 30 years. Picture: Tony Johnson

#SPEAKYOURMIND: Leeds mum-of-six Bev opens up about post-natal despression

Coun Rebecca Charlwood.

Vital strategy for the mental health of Leeds youngsters is welcomed

Lucky Igharo with his three children, Freedom, Devine and Precious.

Record number consented to donate organs of loved ones in Leeds

Jimmy Perry (left) and David Croft with their lifetime achievement award during for the annual British Comedy Awards.

Jimmy Perry, creator of TV classic Dad’s Army, dies at 93

Countess Raine Spencer, the stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales

Death of Princess Diana’s stepmother, Raine Spencer, 87

Gary Sprake in 1970. The former Leeds United goalkeeper has died aged 71.

The black sheep: Why Gary Sprake was shunned by Leeds United for 30 years

Gary Sprake, former Leeds United and Wales goalkeeper, has died aged 71.

Football mourns Leeds United’s ‘golden era’ goalkeeper Gary Sprake, 71

