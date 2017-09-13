Concern for missing Doncaster man

A police search is underway for a missing Doncaster man last seen in his dressing gown and pyjama bottoms.

Michael Layhe, aged 64, was last seen at his home in Edlington at 11.45pm yesterday, when he was wearing a blue dressing gown, dark grey pyjama bottoms and a white Great Britain T-shirt.

He is white, of a medium build, with dark grey short hair and facial stubble.

It is believed he may be wearing a pair of black orthopedic-style shoes.

Anyone with information on hos whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.