Concern for missing Leeds girl

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Leeds home.

Leanne Dobson, aged 16, was reported missing from her home in Gipton on Tuesday.

She is described as white with a pale complexion and shoulder-length dark red hair. She was last seen wearing a dark pink blouse and black leggings.

A sighting of her was reported in Leeds city centre yesterday evening and it is believed she is still in the Leeds area.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “Leanne’s family are very concerned about her and we urgently need to hear from anyone who knows her current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 1179 of September 6.

