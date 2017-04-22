Concern growing for missing mother and young daughter from Sheffield

Concern is growing for a mother and daughter who went missing from their Sheffield home last night.

Bestortha Brahaj, aged 22, and her three-year-old daughter Elia were last seen yesterday evening at their home in Shirecliffe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the females’ welfare.

"Bestortha is a white female with a tanned complexion around 5ft 5ins tall, slender build with shoulder length dyed red hair. Last seen to be wearing a brown hooded coat, black trousers, white trainers and carrying a black shoulder bag.

"Elia was wearing a white long sleeved top, red scarf with a matching red and white 'Minnie Mouse' polka dot hat, dark trousers and white trainers.

"Do you know where Bestortha & Elia are?"

Contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1193 of 20th April 2017.