Concern growing for missing Sheffield woman

Police involved in the search for a missing Sheffield woman say they are concerned for her welfare.

Halema Smedley, aged 51, was last seen at 11.30pm last night in Kilvington Road, Woodthorpe.

She is thought to be wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers and a black bomber jacket.

Ms Smedley is about 5ft 4in and has black hair.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Both her family and officers are concerned for her welfare."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 389 of 5 April 2017.