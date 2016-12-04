Concern grows as teen, 14, goes missing from Sheffield

Police are urgently appealing for information after a teenager went missing yesterday (Saturday).

Olivia Bonnick-Campbell, 14, was last seen leaving the Kyle Crescent area of Sheffield on Saturday at around 10.45am.

The youngster has now been missing for more than 24 hours and police are concerned for her welfare.

She is about 5ft 7ins tall and could be wearing a black padded puffer-style jacket, blue jeans which are ripped at the front, a black top and green khaki-coloured Nike trainers.

Olivia is also thought to be carrying a black handbag and wearing a silver necklace with large, hooped earrings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1199 of 3 December 2016.