Concern grows for missing Bradford teenager as police search continues

Police have asked for the public's help as they continue to search for a missing 19-year-old from Bradford.

Anthony Kirkinson was last seen yesterday afternoon (Monday) at his home address in the Wibsey area of the city.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in and slim, with short, sandy brown hair.

Anthony was wearing a blue Stone Island jumper, blue jeans and blue trainers when he was last seen.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Anthony and would appeal for anyone who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch."

Contact Bradford CID on 101, quoting log number 1355 of April 3.