Concern grows for missing Kirklees woman

Police are appealing for information to trace missing Penelope Jackson from Kirklees.

The 61-year-old who is from Honley had been staying in the Huddersfield area is believed to have travelled to St Pancras Station in London yesterday and was reported missing this morning.

She is described by police as white, of small build, with grey hair and wearing glasses. She is thought to have links in the Leicester area.

Items of clothing she is known to wear include a vivid green hip length coat and a blue bag.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID, said: “We are concerned for Penelope’s well-being as she may be in need of medication and we would ask her or anyone who has knowledge of her whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police log 683 of 1/11/17.”