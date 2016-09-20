Concern grows in Hull for missing 14-year-old boy

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Hull seven days ago.

Ratis Tarasenko left his home on Lorne Close, Hull, on Wednesday, September 14 and his family reported him missing to police at 22.30pm.

Sightings of the boy have been reported to police since, but he has not yet returned home.

The youngster is described as white, 5ft 7ins, slim, and with short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, a white shirt and black shoes.

Police and his family are growing increasingley concerned and he is being urged to get in touch to confirm he is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 359 of 14 September 2016.