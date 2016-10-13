Concern grows over safety of missing Wakefield man

Detectives searching for a missing 50-year-old Wakefield man are continuing to appeal to the public as they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Tim Mercer has been missing from his home in the Eastmoor area and the last confirmed sighting of him was at the Tesco Express store on Stanley Road, Wakefield at around 6pm on Tuesday, September 20.

Tim was spotted on CCTV at the Sainsbury’s store, at Trinity Walk, Wakefield on the evening of September 20 and police are now releasing these new images in the hope that members of the public will come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

He has not been seen since.

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Tim including CCTV enquiries, and investigations in the Wakefield city centre area.

Extensive searches have also been carried out in the Eastmoor area.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett, of Wakefield CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Tim’s welfare as this is very much out of character for him.

“His family just want to know he is safe, I would urge Tim or anyone who has information about his whereabouts about to get in touch.”

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, bearded and has a scar on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat with the Leeds United emblem on the front.

He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone with any information should contact DI Dan Tillett in Wakefield CID via 101 quoting reference 13160418014.