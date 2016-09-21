Concerns for safety of missing Leeds teenager

Police say they are “very concerned” for the welfare of a teenage girl who has gone missing in Leeds.

Jessica Hopkins, 15, was last seen at her home in Gildersome at around 4pm yesterday.

She is described as white, about 5ft 6in and slim with long black hair.

Det Insp James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for Jessica’s welfare and urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit using West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting log reference 1765 of September 20.