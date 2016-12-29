Concerns for welfare of missing man last seen in Elland

Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace a man who has gone missing in Elland.

Oliver Simpson, 23, was last seen near to Victoria Road, Elland, last night (Wednesday).

It is believed he has links with the south of England.

He is described as 5ft 10in, with short mousy coloured hair and of slim build. He was wearing black jeans, blue trainers and a grey hooded top with fur lining.

Detective Inspector David Shaw, of Calderdale CID, said: "We are very concerned for Oliver's welfare and urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting log number 50 of December 29.