Concerns grow for missing man Alfred

Police in Doncaster are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Alfred Taylor who has not been seen or heard from in a number of days.

Alfred is believed to have left his home address in Green Lane, Askern, in the early hours of Monday December 19.

There has been no further contact from him since 4.30am that morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice explains: “Alfred has now been missing a number of days. We believe he may have been sighted on Monday morning in the Walden Stubbs area of the A19, which would mean he was heading north out of Askern, but we have had no further reported sightings or contact anywhere since Monday, which is extremely worrying.

“We don’t have any information to suggest where Alfred may have travelled so we have resources including volunteer organisations searching locally but he may well have gone further afield.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises Alfred, or who may have offered him some help, to please get in touch with police.

“We don’t believe he has access to any money, so he may have sought shelter in sheds, barns or outbuildings. It has been incredibly cold the last couple of nights so I’d ask anyone with these structures in their garden or on their land to check for Alfred.

“Alternatively, if you work in a refuge or a shelter and believe you may have seen Alfred in the last few days, please call us so we can make sure he is safe and well.

“Our searches locally will continue using National Police Air Service and the assistance of voluntary search and rescue organisations is being sought for the more rural areas, but if anyone can offer us any information or clues as to where Alfred may be or have been, please get in touch.”

Please call 101 quoting incident number 316 of 20 December 2016.