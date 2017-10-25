Concerns mount over missing Halifax teenager

The parents of a Halifax teenager are deeply concerned after he went missing from home.

Marshall Loughrey, 15, disappeared from Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden at around 4.15pm yesterday (Wednesday) and has not been seen since.

He is around 5ft7 to 5ft8 tall and of fairly big build. His mother said he “looks older than he is”.

He was last seen wearing the Park Lane Academy Uniform – a black blazer with purple stripe the collar, the school emblem in purple on the left hand breast pocket in purple, white shirt and black trousers.

Anyone who may know Marshall’s whereabouts can contact his mother Dawn Callander on 07935 263896 or Calderdale Police referencing the number 1271 of October 24.