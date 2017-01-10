Concerns over welfare of Sheffield man

Police in Sheffield are concerned for the welfare of a man who has not been seen since he left his home this morning (Tuesday).

Sebastiano Constantino was last seen at around 8.30am leaving his home in Pinner Road, in the Ecclesall area of the city.

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with an olive complexion and blue eyes. He was reportedly wearing dark blue jeans, tan-coloured work boots and a blue jumper with ‘Sheffield Building Company’ written on it. He may also be wearing a navy blue hooded jacket.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for Sebastiano’s welfare and officers want to hear from anyone who knows where he is.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 290 of 10 January 2017 with any information.