Conehead the sheep: RSPCA rescues trapped ewe

The RSPCA was called out to a sheep that had somehow got its head wedged in a traffic cone.

Inspector Rachel Smith found the ewe in the middle of the field in Rickmansworth, Herts.

The sheep trapped with a cone on its head

She said: “She could see over the top of the cone so I had to crouch down and sneak up on her. I managed to grab the cone and she backed away from me so she popped right out.

“Although no harm came to this unfortunate sheep, on a serious note people should make sure all hazards are removed from areas that farm animals have access to.”