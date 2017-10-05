Conservative Party posts job ad for digital guru to take the fight to Jeremy Corbyn

The Conservative Party is hiring a digital director following a disastrous snap election in which it lost its House of Commons majority after being outfought on social media by Labour.

The appointment comes after an internal review of the election campaign by former cabinet minister Sir Eric Pickles said the Tories should "urgently upscale" their digital department.

Press Association analysis after the June 8 poll showed Labour saw a surge in Facebook and Twitter followers during the campaign, and Jeremy Corbyn's social media pages received 2.8 million shares compared to Theresa May's 130,000.

Labour's efforts were in part driven by the youthful Corbyn-backing Momentum grassroots movement which some Tories have called for the party to mimic.

The Conservatives' hiring of a digital director also comes after the party was mocked by some Twitter users for its "behind-the-scenes" Instagram posts from this week's conference in Manchester.

The role responsibilities

The job advertisement on the Conservatives' website makes no mention of salary.

As well as a "substantive and demonstrable track record and experience of online advertising and marketing", the successful applicant will have "excellent political judgement" and "a commitment to the values of the Conservative Party", it states.

