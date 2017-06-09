Conservative Sturdy clings on to York seat but accepts national campaign's problems

Brexit - and the lingering echo of the Remain debate - has played a key role in York Outer seeing a "disappointing" majority shift although the key seat has been held by the Conservatives.

The city's outer constituency, put in the political spotlight in recent weeks with a huge number of high-profile visits, had been seen as one of the region's strongest seats with Julian Sturdy securing 49 per cent of the vote in May 2015.

Last night, after a hard-fought campaign, the Conservatives saw a weakening of its majority from more than 13,000 to just over 8,000 as Labour made strong gains increasing its overall vote.

"I feel let down by the national picture and it's impact across Yorkshire," said Conservative Julian Sturdy, who was re-elected MP but with a depleted majority securing 29,356 over Labour's 21,067.

"I was expecting for the majority to come down because of the fact that York voted to Remain," he said. "That was always going to have an impact.

"I'm disappointed, and I am surprised. The feedback we were getting on the streets wasn't an indication of what we're seeing tonight.

"No doubt about it, the campaign for the party, which started quite strong, has sadly gone downhill as time has gone on. The national campaign hasn't exactly covered itself in glory."

There was a high turnout of 76 per cent, up eight per cent on 2015. And while Labour didn't win the seat, candidate Luke Charters-Reid said he was pleased with the campaign.

"We've made significant headway," said Mr Charters-Reid, one of the youngest election candidates at the age of 21.

"The results for York Outer are hugely positive and a great indicator of the 2019 council elections.

"I'm really pleased with how it went. The process, of standing as a young person, is one way of showing young people that we should be taking politics seriously.

"Thousands have come out to vote, and to join my campaign, and it's been really refreshing."