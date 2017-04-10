Conservatory Outlet acquires one of its customers in massive deal

Conservatory Outlet has acquired one of its largest retail customers to create a new firm with a combined turnover of £25m

Wakefield manufacturer has announced the acquisition of Newcastle-based Pennine Home Improvements for an undisclosed sum.

The deal places two of the North’s leading home improvement businesses, under the same ownership. Funding to support the deal has been structured by Allied Irish Bank (GB).

As one of the top 2% of fabricators in the UK by volume, Conservatory Outlet manufactures high-quality windows, doors and conservatory products from its 60,000 sq ft facility, supplying to a retail network of 24 installation companies that operate across the UK.

Conservatory Outlet is managed by Greg Kane CEO and Michael Giscombe, MD.

This latest strategic acquisition is set to take the Group’s turnover to £25m – an exceptional five-fold growth achieved in the

Greg Kane, CEO of the Conservatory Outlet Group explains: “We’re delighted to announce that Pennine Home Improvements and Conservatory Outlet have joined forces, bringing the manufacturing hub of our business closer to the customer than ever before.

“Pennine has been part of our network of retailers for just over three years, and has experienced an impressive 30% growth in that time, largely due to its highly committed management team and excellent internal processes. I’m certain our new vertical partnership will facilitate a level of knowledge-sharing never before seen in this market which will further support the growth and development of both businesses.” past seven years.