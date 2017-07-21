Construction firm Caddick launch new strategic arm

Have your say

construction company Caddick Group has launched a new strategic land arm offering site assembly, negotiation, and promotion as well as planning services.

Caddick Land will focus on English regions offering services to both residential and commercial developers.

Spearheaded by Chris Procter, Caddick Land will sit as a separate division within the Caddick Group.

Mr Procter will be joined by David Baker as land manager.

Caddick says its land division can help put the necessary infrastructure in place to make sites more viable.

Chris Procter, director at Caddick Land, said: “While lots of other land companies simply come in get planning permission and sell a site, we are prepared to take a longer term view and create a turnkey land solution for commercial and residential developers by providing the necessary infrastructure to make a scheme work and maximise landowner returns.”

Mr Procter added: “The creation of a strategic land division will also enable the wider Caddick Group to take a full lifecycle approach to development, from site identification through to planning and construction.”