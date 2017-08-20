D​istress levels among Yorkshire ​​hotels, restaurants, pubs and retail​ operators rose in August as they get to grips with a marked fall in​ ​consumer spendin​g.​

Research from insolvency body R3 shows that consumer-facing sectors in Yorkshire, such​ ​as ​​hotels, restaurants, pubs and retail, all saw ​more businesses at higher than normal risk of​ ​insolvency​ ​in August​​.​

R​3 said this​ reflects recent data which indicate​s​ that consumer spending has been falling for the​ ​last three months across the UK.

​In August the number of hotels in the region at above normal​ ​risk grew by 4​ per cent​, taking the figure to 19.5​ per cent​, or almost one in five hotels. ​However t​his is slightly better than the​ ​national average of 20.6​ per cent​ at risk.

Retail also struggled with 26.2​ per cent​ of shops in Yorkshire at higher​ ​than normal risk,​ a rise of 3.6 per cent. This represents nearly 3,500 of the 13,300 active retail businesses ​in the county and was​ ​marginally worse than the UK-wide level of 25.3​ per cent​ of retailers at risk.

Pubs in the region saw a 2.3​ per cent​​ ​increase in those at above normal risk​, representing​ 21.6​ per cent of pubs​ compared with 22.3​ per cent​ across the UK​.

​R​estaurants fared slightly better with a rise of just 1.4​ per cent​ since the previous month​, representing​ 23.5​ per cent of restaurants​​ ​compared with 23.1​ per cent​ nationally.

Yorkshire was close to the national average levels of businesses at risk in most other sectors​ ​including manufacturing, technology and IT, construction and professional services. The only sectors​ ​in which the region underperformed compared with other regions was tourist operators​,​ ​where ​30.6​ per cent are deemed to be​ at risk​ ​in the region compared with a UK average of 28.6​ per cent​, and transport and haulage ​which have ​43.7​ per cent​ of​ ​businesses in the negative band, significantly above the UK-wide average of 33.5​ per cent.

However,​ ​the region continued to perform strongly in agriculture with just 19.2​ per cent​ at risk compared with 21.3​ per cent​​ ​nationally.

Overall, more than 63,000 businesses in Yorkshire were deemed to be at higher than normal risk of​ ​insolvency, a month on month rise of 3.4​ per cent​ bringing the level to 28.9​ per cent​ of active businesses in the​ ​region, slightly above the national figure of 28.3​ per cent​.

Adrian Berry, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and restructuring partner at Deloitte LLP, ​said:​ ​“While levels of businesses at risk in Yorkshire generally seem to be in line with the national picture, it​ ​is concerning to see distress creeping up throughout the UK and across most sectors, with​ ​businesses dependent on household spending being hit the hardest.

​"​A recent survey from payments​ ​company Visa found that UK consumer spending had fallen for the third consecutive month, providing​ ​further evidence that people are feeling the impact of wage freezes and growing inflation.

“As ever, our advice is for businesses to keep a close eye on their finances and seek professional​ ​advice at the first sign of trouble.”

R3 uses research compiled from Bureau van Dijk’s ​"​Fame​"​ database of company information to track​ ​the number of businesses in key regional sectors that have a heightened risk of entering insolvency​ ​in the next year.

R​3's research follows a Nielsen survey that shows the number of people​ who are cutting down on household spending is at ​its highest level for two years as consumer confidence continues to plummet following the Brexit vote.

More than half of ​the nation admitted to resorting to cost-cutting measures in the second quarter of 2017, according to Nielsen's latest Global Survey of Consumer Confidence and​ ​Spending Intentions.

The collapse in sterling following Britain's decision to quit the EU resulted in inflation soaring to its highest level for nearly four years in May at 2.9​ per cent​, before easing back to 2.6​ per cent​ in recent months.

Wage growth, meanwhile, has not kept up pace, meaning consumers have less to spend on daily essentials.