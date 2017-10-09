Consumers could face higher prices if businesses do not obtain clarity on EU worker rights

Consumers could face higher prices if businesses do not receive sufficient clarity regarding rights for people working in the UK from European Union member states, a leading business organisation has claimed.

The British Retail Consortium today called for “swift action” to provide certainty for people from the EU working in the UK and a new immigration system fit for the future needs of business.

It warned that consumers could pay the price for any potential reduction in availability of skills and workers and its chief executive said it was unacceptable that Government had yet to provide businesses with information regarding the staff firms can employ.

Currently some 170,000 people from the EU work directly in retail, accounting for some six per cent of the industry’s UK workforce.

Retail remains a huge part of Yorkshire’s economy, with many people employed in the warehousing and distribution sector in particular.

The report is the latest in the BRC’s A Fair Brexit for Consumers series. It states that 56 per cent of retailers revealed that their EU colleagues are concerned about their right to remain in the UK and that 22 per cent reported that people from the EU have already left their UK workforce.

File photo dated 02/07/16 of a European Union flag in front of Elizabeth Tower.

The BRC warns that the knock-on impact of higher costs of employment could hit consumers.

One extraxct read: “From the service delivered in a store to next day delivery of an online order, from the latest developments for your mobile phone to the prices of what you buy, it is clear that people from the EU play an important and hugely valuable role.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC said: “The UK’s decision to leave the EU has created uncertainty, not only for business, but for the people from the EU they employ.

“These are real people with families, livelihoods and homes in this country.

“It is not right that 16 months after the referendum these people still don’t have the security they need to continue their lives.

“And from our data it is clear that unless we have the right structures in place to support retailers attract, recruit and retain workers, consumers will soon start to see and feel an impact as they shop.

“First and foremost, the Government must provide certainty for the people from the EU who are already living and working here.

“The offer of settled status is positive but colleagues need to know the practicalities of acquiring this: how you apply, what it costs and when the cut-off date is.

“Secondly, we recognise that free movement from the EU is coming to an end, and that this is a reset moment. So, at a time when the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation that is changing the very nature of retail jobs, we need a demand-led and simple alternative.

“Simple for employees and employers alike and based on consumer need not political rhetoric.

“And thirdly, looking at our domestic workforce; the government should work with our industry to invest in the skills and talent for the future. In particular, for the Apprenticeship system to be part of that investment, retailers need additional flexibility to target Levy funds into ongoing high levels of customer service, rather than it being written off as just another tax.”

The retail industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by technology and the changing needs of consumers.

This is increasing the need for new and different skills.

The issue of having access to the right staff, regardless of where they were born in the post-Brexit economy is one shared at the highest level of business.

Earlier this year the boss of Barclays Jes Staley, told The Yorkshire Post that being able to hire the best staff was his number one priority for the bank’s future operations in the UK.