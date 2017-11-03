Contaminated blood inquiry to be conducted independently of Department of Health

Yorkshire campaigners have welcomed the news that a probe into the contaminated blood scandal will take the form of a "full statutory inquiry" carried out independently of the Department of Health.

Downing Street has confirmed the process will be overseen by the Cabinet Office after families and victims spoke out against the involvement of a department which is itself under investigation.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced an inquiry would be held into the events of the 1970s and 1980s earlier this year, describing the scandal as "an appalling tragedy".

Responding to the news that it has now been moved away from the DoH, the Hull MP Diana Johnson said the Government had "done the right thing", but stressed that the inquiry must put the families first.

"I welcome the Government's confirmation that the Department of Health will not be the sponsoring body for the contaminated blood inquiry, and that it will be a statutory inquiry," she said.

"This shows that the Prime Minister has listened to the overwhelming and unanimous opposition to this inquiry being led by the department.

"However, four further commitments must urgently be made to ensure that the inquiry truly achieves justice.

"Firstly, we need clarity that the [DoH's] involvement will be strictly limited to providing evidence as an implicated party.

"[And] this inquiry must follow the 'families first' approach of the Hillsborough and other investigations. Those affected need to be consulted on the chair, panel and terms of reference."

It is estimated that some 7,500 patients were given blood products infected with hepatitis C and HIV through transfusions carried out during the 1970s and 80s. This has led to around 2,400 deaths.

Campaigners and families of those affected by the scandal boycotted a meeting with DoH officials over the remit of the UK-wide inquiry earlier this year in protest at its involvement.

Announcing today's decision, Mrs May's official spokesman said: "The inquiry will be conducted under the responsibility of the Cabinet Office rather than by the Department of Health with immediate effect.

"We have been absolutely clear of our determination to establish what happened in relation to the contaminated blood scandal of the 1970s and 1980s and to work with the families of those affected, and we are now moving forward with that process.

"There was a strong view that it should be done away from the Department of Health. We have listened to those views and that's why it will be conducted under the auspices of the Cabinet Office."

No 10 said there would be a further announcement by the end of the year on the setting up of the inquiry.

