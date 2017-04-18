Contestants from Leeds wanted for new series of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me

Aspiring dinner hosts from Leeds are being sought by Channel 4 to star in a new series of reality show Come Dine With Me.

The show, which pits four strangers against one another in a battle to host the perfect dinner, wants people 'from all walks of life' and is specifically looking for people in Leeds or York to take part.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "Over five days of filming, four strangers, from all walks of life, take turns to host the perfect dinner party for each other.

"At the end of the week the best host wins a £1,000 cash prize!"

The Leeds show will be filmed between June 5 and 9 this year.

Do you know someone in Leeds or York who will want to take part?

Here is how to apply. Photo: Channel 4

"If you or anyone you know would like to take part then please call or email ASAP and leave your name, address, age and contact details at cdwm@shiver.tv 0871 244 4142" - see the image for full details