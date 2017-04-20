Controversial York homes plan deferred

A decision on controversial plans to build 70 homes on the playing fields of York St John University was deferred at a meeting last night.

The scheme had been recommended for approval but the decision was put on hold due to “too many outstanding questions”.

It is also now hoped that nearby residents can enter into discussions with university chiefs over having more “ownership” of the site that has become surplus to requirements since sports facilities were re-located to Haxby Road.

After the U-turn, Coun Neil Barnes said: “It was apparent during the meeting there were too many outstanding questions on whether playing fields provision has been adequately provided for elsewhere, and whether traffic assessments are as complete as they could be.

“I also asked for a deferral in order to enable residents to have a proper discussion with York St. John University on whether the community could have greater ownership of the site.”

He said the land is private land and not a public open space but local people have had access for general use for many years.

Outline planning permission was sought to demolish two buildings to make way for the houses, 30 per cent of which would be affordable homes.

Forty-nine campaigners submitted objections with concerns over loss of wildlife, loss of open space and extra traffic.

The plans also drew objections from local leisure centres and sports clubs who say children use the area for recreation.