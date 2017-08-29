Convicted child killer back in prison after abusing South Yorkshire schoolgirl in 1970s

A convicted child killer who went on to sexually abuse young girls, including a victim from South Yorkshire, is back behind bars for life following a two-year investigation.

Depraved Michael Waters, aged 78, previously of Bridgwater, Somerset, will spend the rest of his life in prison, after being given a life sentence at Sheffield Crown Court for nine counts of sexual offences, including attempted rape.

South Yorkshire Police detectives began their investigation after a victim from Barnsley came forward to speak about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Waters back in the 1970s.

As detectives interviewed witnesses and looked in to Waters’ background, they discovered he had been convicted of murdering a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool in 1959.

Waters served just ten years of his sentence before he was released, moving to the West Yorkshire area. He was recalled to prison in the late 80s and released in 2015, when South Yorkshire Police began investigating and unearthed a catalogue of abuse.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the South Yorkshire victim, now in her 50s, carried an orange around with her at all times after discovering Waters was allergic to the fruit.

Detective Constable Andy Anstey, the investigating officer said: "Waters is an extremely dangerous individual who, since the age of 21, has committed inexplicably horrendous crimes, showing no remorse and going on to re-offend.

“Having already served 30-years behind bars previously, and now in his late 70s, I’m confident that Waters will spend the rest of his life in jail, which is undoubtedly where he belongs due to the danger he poses.

“The victim, who was under 14 at the time the abuse began, was terrified of Waters, who preyed on her innocent nature and took advantage of her, going on to sexually assault her at any opportunity he had.

“Waters had an allergy to oranges and the victim was so petrified of him that she carried an orange with her, which she would begin to peel in a bid to deter him every time he came near her.

“On one occasion the victim believes she would have been raped by Waters, had he not been disturbed as he abused her one evening, subjecting her to yet another horrifying ordeal.”

A second victim, this time from West Yorkshire, came forward to detectives providing more details about Waters' crimes.

DC Anstey added: "I honestly cannot praise the victims enough for coming forward and giving evidence, telling us what happened to them all those years ago. No matter how long ago abuse is said to have occurred, we will always look into it thoroughly and aim to bring these sick-minded criminals to justice."

Waters pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.