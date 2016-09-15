Cook is going underground at trade fair

William Cook Rail ​is to​ fly the flag for British manufacturing at ​the world’s largest trade fair for the rail industry ​in Germany next week.

​The Leeds-based firm said it will​ unveil its new coupler system designed for the next generation of London Underground trains​ ​​to all the European train makers bidding​ ​for Transport for London contracts at the ​​​InnoTrans trade fair.

As Britain embarks on the biggest railway investment programme since the Victorian era, Transport for London is launching a multi-billion pound upgrade programme to make the Tube fit for the future.

The firm said the Wedgelock Coupler is lighter, more reliable and less expensive than rival products and includes an energy absorption device made by partnering British firm Oleo. It also has the advantage of being compatible with all existing London Underground equipment.

Tim Bentley, managing director of William Cook Rail, said: “Investment in UK rail infrastructure gives an opportunity for British manufacturers to develop products, invest in technology, employ people and create apprenticeships.

“It is a stated Government objective for huge investment to go into UK railways and for a UK-based supply chain to rejuvenate the rail industry.”

He said the Government should encourage big European train companies to use competitive British manufacturers to help sustain the UK supply chain.

“We are competitive and our products make commercial sense. William Cook Rail already exports 80 per cent of its products to blue-chip customers across Europe and the world. Now it is the UK’s turn,” he added

InnoTrans takes place every two years and is the leading international trade fair for transport technology. It will occupy 41 halls at Berlin Exhibition Grounds from September 20-23.

The group, created and led by chairman Sir Andrew Cook, has invested over £10m in new machinery and workshops at its Leeds-based rail division over recent years.

Mr Bentley joined the company earlier this year after an international career spanning three decades in the rail industry, including senior executive roles at French multinational Alstom.

He said: “At William Cook Rail, I saw a great engineering capability in design and manufacturing of complex safety critical components for trains and equally great potential to develop the overhaul and servicing business within an established and secure group led by an entrepreneurial chairman with a long record of investing in British manufacturing.

“It has all the foundations necessary to grow in a market that is ready to invest in rail.”