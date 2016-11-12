Corbyn compares Trump to Tories

LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn will compare the Conservatives to US President-elect Donald Trump as he accuses them of “fanning the flames of fear” in a speech today.

Mr Corbyn will claim Theresa May offers “slogans but no solutions” to the problems faced by people in Britain.

But he will say people in both countries are “right to be angry” at an economic system that has left them “marginalised and disrespected”.

Speaking in Kent, Mr Corbyn will say: “Donald Trump tapped into real problems: stagnating or falling wages, underfunded public services, insecure work and housing, years of being left behind and neglected, frustration that your children’s prospects look bleaker, and anger at a political elite that doesn’t listen.

“But instead of offering real solutions or the resources to make them work, he offered only someone to blame – everyone, that is, apart from those who are actually responsible for a broken economy and a failed political system.

“The Tories do the same. They have opened the door to UKIP and fanned the flames of fear.

“Nigel Farage blames immigrants, yet offers not a single proposal to put a penny more into the NHS.

“He actually wants to privatise our NHS, a service that now relies on hard-working migrants to keep going.”

The Labour leader will call for action to counter the “predatory excesses of a globalised free-for-all”.

He will say: “We have no idea how Donald Trump proposes to ‘make America great again’, and Theresa May’s Tories offer slogans, but no solutions, for most people in Britain.

“We won’t tackle the damage done by elite globalisation just by leaving the EU. We won’t ‘take back control’ unless we take on the corporate vested interests that control our energy, our transport and have infiltrated our public services.”