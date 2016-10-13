Corbyn defends Russia comments during Batley visit

JEREMY CORBYN has insisted there is “no equivocation” his attitude to Russia’s actions in Syria after criticism from the husband of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Mr Corbyn defended Labour’s position as he visited the constituency to campaign in the by-election triggered by Mrs Cox’s death earlier this year.

Brendan Cox had earlier this week branded comments from Mr Corbyn’s spokesman, Seamus Milne, apparently comparing the actions of Russia in Syria to those of the United States as “absolutely disgraceful”.

Several Labour backbenchers have also expressed concern that the party has not been clear enough in its condemnation of Russia.

Mrs Cox was co-chairman of the Friends of Syria group of MPs and had nominated volunteer rescue workers in the country for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr Corbyn told The Yorkshire Post: “There is no equivocation, the bombing in Syria is wrong by all sides.

“The bombing by the Russians of the UN aid convoy was absolutely wrong and should be investigated for the crime it was.

“The solution has to be a political one, there has to be a reconvening of the Geneva conference immeditely, there has to be an immediate verifiable ceasefire.”

He added: “If there is any misunderstanding it is not on my part because I am very clear that the war is appalling.

“It has created millions of refugees. It has killed hundreds of thousands of people and created devastation across the whole region.

“At the end of the day every war has to be ended by a political settlement. I want that ceasefire as quickly as possible.”