Corbyn’s decision to reject second referendum ‘betraying millions of Remain supporters’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of “betraying” millions of Remain supporters after rejecting calls to offer voters a second referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Support for the proposals began to build among Labour members yesterday morning, with suggestions that it could help the party bridge the divide between pro- and anti-EU voters.

Speculation that the party might be open to the idea was fueled after Corbyn failed to rule the possibility out during a campaign rally in London.

But within hours of his speech, a Labour spokesman was forced to clarify the party’s position, stating it is “not our policy and it won’t be in our manifesto”.

The offer of a second referendum on the final deal with the EU has been a long-standing policy of the Liberal Democrats.

The party’s recent attempt to include a vote as a condition of the Article 50 Bill faced a heavy defeat in the Commons, after securing the backing of just 33 MPs.

However, following an interview by the Shadow Chancellor John McDonald – in which he hinted the deal could be “put to” the British people – there has been growing support for the idea among Labour members.

Proponents include the Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, who yesterday told the Yorkshire Post he hoped a referendum would feature in the party’s election campaign.

“Even remain supporters like me have accepted the will of the people... but we didn’t sign a blank cheque,” he said.

“I hope [a referendum] will be in the manifesto... I think everybody in this country deserves that accountability.”

In a Q&A following his campaign launch in Westminster, Mr Corbyn was pressed by reporters to set out his position on a vote.

He replied that Labour has set out its Brexit policy, but did not rule a referendum out.

The Tories were quick to take advantage of the situation, describing it as “more evidence of chaos from... Labour”.

This eventually prompted Mr Corbyn’s spokesman to issue a statement saying: “A second referendum is not our policy and it won’t be in our manifesto.”

The Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael responded to the party’s flip-flopping by accusing Corbyn of “turning his back on democracy”.

He said it was “clear” that the Labour leader “is more than willing to back the Tories as they pursue a hard, destructive Brexit”.

“By denying the people a vote on the final Brexit deal, he is turning his back on democracy and the 48% of voters who wanted to remain, but also people who voted leave but clearly want us to stay in the Single Market,” he said.

“This is a betrayal of the millions of former Labour voters who strongly reject Theresa May’s hard-right Brexit plan.

“They deserve a vote on the final deal that the Tories come back with, and the Lib Dems will fight to give it to them.”

The Green party was also highly critical of Labour’s decision, following an earlier appeal by party leader Caroline Lucas for Corbyn to get behind the proposal.

Ms Lucas said: “If they truly trusted the British people – and wanted to give them a real say over the future direction of this country – then they would have committed to a democratic vote on any final deal.

“It’s a real shame that they’ve sided with the Tories on this and will plough ahead with Brexit without giving people the final say.”

Mr Corbyn also used his campaign speech to strike a defiant tone in the face of damning new polling results.

Responding to suggestions he has “tainted” the Labour brand, he argued the party is “bigger.. stronger... and more determined than we’ve ever been.”